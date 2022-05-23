Justices Pass On Suits Over Courts' Immigration Jurisdiction

By Mike LaSusa (May 23, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up several cases hinging on whether federal courts have jurisdiction to review decisions made by immigration officers, after the justices recently decided a case involving the same question. The high court declined to grant certiorari to hear two separate cases by Alfredo Bahena-Brito and Jesus Leon-Leon, both noncitizens who unsuccessfully sought to cancel their deportation proceedings. In both cases, immigration judges had denied the men's bids to cancel deportation proceedings against them based on arguments that removing them from the country would cause "exceptional hardship." Both determinations were upheld by the Board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS