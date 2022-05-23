Novartis Owes Royalties, Bristol-Myers Squibb Says

By Caroline Simson (May 23, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb is asking a New York court to enforce an award it won in a dispute with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis Pharma AG over royalties owed for its use of patented "transgenic" mice to develop therapeutic drugs. The New York-headquartered pharmaceutical company told the court in a petition filed Friday that there is no reason not to enforce the award, which it won last June. It did not specifically say what the arbitrators ordered, but it did say Novartis has not objected to its petition. Bristol-Myers Squibb told the court that the award related to an evaluation, research and commercialization...

