Laos Says Businessman Can't Keep Avoiding $3.7M Awards

By Joyce Hanson (May 23, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Laos is fighting a businessman's bid to pause its efforts in Idaho federal court to enforce $3.7 million of arbitral awards over a soured casino venture, saying his attempt to challenge a Singapore commercial court's refusal to vacate the awards isn't enough to justify a stay. The Lao People's Democratic Republic told the court Friday that the motion to stay by John K. Baldwin and his company Bridge Capital LLC and two related entities is merely the latest episode in their efforts to avoid paying the attorney cost awards, noting that the country has been trying to recover the money for...

