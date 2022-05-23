9th Circ. Revives CFPB's Restitution Bid In Tribal Loan Case

By Andrew Westney (May 23, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday agreed CashCall Inc. is liable for a deceptive loan scheme, saying the case should be sent back to a lower court to assess a stiffer penalty and decide whether the tribe-linked lender owes some of nearly $236 million in restitution sought for borrowers by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. CashCall Inc. and related companies had asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a California federal judge's January 2018 decision that they illegally sought to collect on loans that were void or partially nullified because they violated either state caps on interest rates or state licensing requirements for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS