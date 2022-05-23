Comcast Can Tell Jury About Noninfringing Guide Alternatives

By Andrew Karpan (May 23, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Florida on Monday will allow Comcast Cable Communications LLC to argue before a jury that its Xfinity brand could have possibly designed around a patent that purports to cover the interactive programming guides at the very heart of Comcast's business, rejecting an online television streaming company's bid to block that argument. In outlining his decision, the federal judge in Fort Myers, Florida, rejected a partial summary judgment motion over the issue from the streaming company, called WhereverTV Inc., that's suing Comcast over the patent. The judge admitted that his latest ruling in the case had been a "close call." ...

