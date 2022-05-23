Uber Beats Driver's Revised Racial Bias Suit Over Star Ratings

By Linda Chiem (May 23, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismantled a proposed class action alleging that ride-hailing giant Uber's rating system is racially biased and disproportionately affects minority drivers, saying the plaintiff can't rely on skewed survey results to prop up his claims. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s bid to dismiss a twice-amended complaint from former driver Thomas Liu alleging that nonwhite drivers were at a higher risk of being "deactivated" from the Uber app based on a star rating system that's frequently tainted by customers' racial bias. Drivers are rated by customers on a scale of one to five stars,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS