Monsanto Urges High Court To Take Up $25M Roundup Verdict

By Dave Simpson (May 23, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Monsanto on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its petition to review a jury's $25 million award over claims that the Bayer AG unit's weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, arguing that the federal government's recent amicus brief has "no sound reason" why it shouldn't be granted. The Ninth Circuit got it wrong in May 2021 when it ruled that California's failure-to-warn claims were not preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, or FIFRA, Monsanto argued. Monsanto highlighted the federal government's about-face on this issue, which the U.S. Solicitor General said, in a brief earlier this month, came in...

