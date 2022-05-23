Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Joint Juice Is 'Snake Oil,' Not Health Aid, Jurors Hear

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 23, 2022, 11:52 PM EDT) -- A Post Holdings Inc. subsidiary is selling "snake oil" in the form of a dietary supplement called Joint Juice, with false health benefit claims supported by "hacks and quacks," a lawyer for a consumer told jurors Monday at the start of a consumer class action trial in California federal court.

Eugene G. Iredale of Iredale & Yoo APC kicked off the trial by telling jurors that Premier Nutrition Corp. is taking advantage of a scientifically-debunked theory that glucosamine hydrochloride can alleviate arthritis and other joint pain.

"Regrettably, what you will learn is there is no cure for arthritis," Iredale said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!