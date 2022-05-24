BakerHostetler Adds Construction Partner To Houston Team

By Jack Rodgers (May 24, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has expanded its business practice group in Houston, adding a partner as a member in its real estate team, the firm announced Monday. Michael Cortez joins the firm after spending eight and a half years with Andrew Myers PC, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, he led the firm's construction transactional law practice and worked on negotiating and drafting contracts related to developments, contractors and other construction issues. In an email to Law360 Tuesday, Cortez said he joined the firm to help expand his practice nationally and to benefit from the resources of a larger operation. "Not to...

