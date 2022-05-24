Nationstar Settles Suit Alleging Unauthorized Payments

By Faith Williams (May 24, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Nationstar Mortgage LLC has settled a proposed class action that accused the company of debiting thousands of dollars in unauthorized mortgage payments from customers' bank accounts several times in one month. Lead plaintiff Dawn Keil notified the court Monday that the parties had reached an agreement in principle and signed a memorandum of understanding. In June 2021, Keil, on behalf of herself and others in a similar situation, sued Nationstar Mortgage alleging the company withdrew multiple monthly payments at a single time without notice to the borrowers, according to the initial complaint. In the complaint, Keil claimed each borrower making payments...

