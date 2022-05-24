Justices Urged Not To Review $87M Monsanto Roundup Loss

By Gina Kim (May 24, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A couple who won $87 million against Monsanto over claims that Roundup weedkiller produced by the Bayer AG subsidiary caused their fatal blood cancer urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Monsanto's certiorari petition, arguing their design defect failure-to-warn claims challenged the product's safety and aren't preempted by federal statute. In a 50-page brief in opposition filed Friday, Alva and Alberta Pilliod, who developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup weedkiller for decades, argued that their failure-to-warn claims requiring manufacturers to make reasonably safe products aren't preempted by the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, which preempts only state-law labeling requirements that go beyond the...

