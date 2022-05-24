Exhaust Fan Seller Defeats Insurer's Hotel Fire Liability Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 24, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The seller of a faulty bathroom fan assembly that caused a fire at a Georgia Red Roof Inn prevailed in a Berkshire Hathaway unit's suit seeking to recoup the nearly $2.5 million it said it paid to cover the resulting property damage. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said in a decision Monday that AmGuard Insurance failed to properly plead its negligent misrepresentation and failure-to-warn claims against Sealed Unit Parts Co., or SUPCO, granting SUPCO's motion for summary judgment. While AmGuard also argued that SUPCO failed to determine that the faulty fan assembly was not actually an exact replacement for...

