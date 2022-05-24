9th Circ. Reverses State Farm's Win Over Injured Worker

By Hope Patti (May 24, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel overturned a lower court's ruling awarding summary judgment to a State Farm unit, finding there is a genuine dispute whether an employee exclusion applies to bar coverage for an individual's suit over a work injury. The judges reversed and remanded a Montana federal court's ruling in favor of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance on Monday, saying the policy's employee exclusion does not bar coverage for injuries that John Oeleis sustained while working for Triple L Inc. A Ninth Circuit panel nixed State Farm's summary judgment win in a coverage dispute over a mail delivery driver's injury, overturning a...

