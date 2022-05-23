1st Circ. Keeps Rhode Island Climate Suit In State Court

By Lauren Berg (May 23, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island took home another victory in its suit alleging a group of oil companies concealed their role in climate change after the First Circuit on Monday agreed that the claims belong in state court, where they were filed. After receiving instructions from the U.S. Supreme Court to take a fresh look, the two-judge appellate panel once again affirmed a district judge's ruling remanding to state court Rhode Island's lawsuit lodged against Shell Oil Products Co., Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil, BP America Inc. and other energy companies. The panel rejected the companies' arguments that the case belongs in federal court because Rhode...

