Former Art Dealer Gets 7 Years For $86M Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (May 23, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday sentenced an art dealer with galleries in London and Miami to seven years in prison over a yearslong $86 million scheme to deceive art collectors, investors and lenders in order to keep his business afloat. U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein handed down the term during a hearing in Manhattan to Inigo Philbrick, 34, a U.K.-born U.S. national, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in June 2020 in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, where he had fled after the scheme started to collapse around him and investors began to sue. Philbrick, who...

