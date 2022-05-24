Dairy Co. Wants Moms' Tainted Milk Class Action Tossed

By Mike Curley (May 24, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut dairy company is urging a New Jersey federal court to throw out a proposed class action from three mothers alleging that it sold tainted milk that made their children sick, saying their complaint doesn't allege severe enough harm to sustain the suit. In a motion filed Monday, the Guida-Seibert Dairy Co. said the common law claims for negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress in Tiffanee Gould, Dominique Wilson and Deborah Pollitt's complaint are also blocked by the New Jersey Product Liability Act. The dairy company argued that when New Jersey legislators passed the act, it was intended to...

