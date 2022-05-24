Investor Challenges $7.3B Merger Of Satellite Providers

By Khorri Atkinson (May 24, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Viasat Inc. shareholder sued in New York federal court Tuesday to block the global satellite provider's $7.3 billion plan to purchase rival Inmarsat, alleging that Viasat and its board of directors omitted financial projections from a securities filing related to the proposed merger. Investor Dariane Reutlinger said the satellite provider's May proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission withheld or misrepresented material information concerning the companies' financial projections, the valuation analyses conducted by Viasat's financial adviser PJT Partners and potential conflicts of interest at PJT Partners. Reutlinger wants a court order barring Carlsbad, California-headquartered Viasat from proceeding...

