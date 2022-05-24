Steakhouse Chain Shortchanges Tipped Workers, Suit Claims

By Brian Dowling (May 24, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT) -- National steakhouse chain Fleming's illegally paid sub-minimum-wages to tipped servers and bartenders by assigning them excessive, un-tipped side work like chopping fruit, polishing glasses and oiling wood surfaces, according to a collective action filed Tuesday in Boston federal court. The lawsuit claims Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, a chain of restaurants across 25 states, relied on a tip credit under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and the Massachusetts Minimum Fair Wages Law to pay the tipped workers under the mandated minimum wage rate. The steakhouses, and their parent company OS Restaurant Services LLC, allegedly took advantage of the sub-minimum wage rates for tipped...

