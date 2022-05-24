Xerox Urges Court To Shrink Proposed ERISA Class

By Patrick Hoff (May 24, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Xerox told a New York federal court that a former employee's 900-member proposed class largely encompasses workers whose benefits were unaffected by an early retirement plan and that it should be reduced to include only a younger set of employees. The printing company said Monday in a motion opposing class certification that Paul and Marilyn Vollmer are relying on communications about the early retirement plan that the court has already said weren't part of a retirement benefit plan's governing documents. Therefore, Xerox said, these communications have no relevance to whether it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it started...

