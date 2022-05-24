Investors' Attys Seek $29M Cut Of Novo Nordisk Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 24, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for investors in Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk have requested nearly a third of a $100 million settlement that, if approved, would resolve claims the company hurt shareholders by failing to disclose "increasingly large kickbacks" it allegedly paid pharmacy benefit managers to get its products on lists of drugs recommended to providers. In a Monday filing in New Jersey federal court, the investors asked U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi and U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois H. Goodman to approve a 29% legal fee for their legal team, which includes lawyers from Garden State firms Seeger Weiss LLP and Carella Byrne...

