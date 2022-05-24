Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Gaming Co. Says Casino Game Maker Infringed TM

By Kelcey Caulder (May 24, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based computer gaming hardware and software company has accused a Hong Kong-based mobile casino game developer of trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Epic Tech LLC said in a lawsuit filed Monday that SpinX Games Ltd. infringed on its 'CA$H BASH' trademark and engaged in unfair competition by using the title 'CASH BASH' in connection with its mobile social casino games, electronic slot games, electronic bingo games and electronic casino games.

"Defendant SpinX's use and infringement of plaintiff's CA$H BASH mark was and is undertaken with the goal and intention of capitalizing on the goodwill and recognition of plaintiff's mark," Epic Tech said...

