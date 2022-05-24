Salon Franchise Withdraws 8th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Celeste Bott (May 24, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The owner of 20 Great Clips hair salons franchised in Illinois and Missouri has given up on its Eighth Circuit appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses from West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., according to court filings Monday. Gateway Clippers Holdings LLC didn't give a reason in its motion to dismiss for why it decided to drop its appeal, which leaves intact the lower court's finding that West Bend didn't owe coverage. A Missouri federal judge ruled in August that the decision to shutter salons in response to the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't constitute a "direct physical loss" of its property under Gateway's...

