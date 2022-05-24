Plaintiff Wants Sex Assault Suit Against Jerry Jones Revived

By Michelle Casady (May 24, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An anonymous plaintiff has asked a Texas appellate court to revive her sexual assault lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones, arguing that a trial court wrongly dismissed her suit based on her initial reluctance to identify herself. The plaintiff, identified as J.G., told the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Monday that her claims were dismissed on jurisdictional grounds that applied only to her original lawsuit, not to her amended claims. Though she initially filed the case anonymously, she later amended her lawsuit to add more identifying details and has fully identified herself to counsel for...

