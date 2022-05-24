Photo Co. Founder Sues Merger Partner For Post-Deal Purge

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 24, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The founder of Collage.com, an e-commerce business that lets customers create photo-centered gifts, sued the site's merger partner and a private equity backer in Delaware's Court of Chancery, saying he had been promised a post-merger executive position but instead was fired just weeks after the deal closed. Collage.com founder and former co-CEO Joseph Golden filed claims against ShootProof Holding LP, ShootProof CEO Stephen Marshall, Boston-based venture capital firm PSG Equity LLC and several others in a complaint unsealed Monday. Golden, a resident of Washington state, alleged the defendants misrepresented the terms of Collage.com's March 2021 merger with Atlanta-based ShootProof in violation...

