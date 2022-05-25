China's HNA Group On Hook For $184M Skyscraper Award

By Vince Sullivan (May 25, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Affiliates of New York commercial office space giant SL Green Realty Corp. are owed $184.5 million by failing Chinese conglomerate HNA Group International Ltd. over an investment in a bankrupt New York office tower SL Green invested in several years ago. According to SL Green affiliate 245 Park Member LLC, the arbitrator issued the award on a final, enforceable basis May 19 after determining that HNA Group had violated agreements governing SL Green's $148 million equity investment in the office tower on Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan in 2018. The breach occurred when HNA Group unilaterally moved its building-owning subsidiary PWM...

