Biden's Nominee For EPA Air Office Faces Tough Senate Road

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 25, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air office on Wednesday touted to a Senate panel the office's work developing regulatory alternatives for greenhouse gas emissions from power plants even as he faced strong pushback from Republican committee members. Joseph Goffman, who has served as the EPA's principal deputy assistant administrator for air and radiation since the beginning of the Biden administration, was nominated to the office's top position in March. The nomination was a long time coming, but there's no guarantee he'll get confirmed as several Republicans have been blocking EPA confirmations. One of the agency's...

