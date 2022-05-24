USDA Accused Of Ignoring Pesticides' Effect On Species

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 24, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups threatened Tuesday to sue the U.S. Department of Agriculture unless it corrects alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act committed as part of an insecticide program in the West. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and the Center for Biological Diversity said in a notice of intent to sue that the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, is illegally applying insecticides on potentially millions of acres in 17 Western states that are home to threatened and endangered species such as the northern long-eared bat, bull trout and yellow-billed cuckoo. And APHIS has violated the Endangered Species...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS