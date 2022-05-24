Amazon Urged To End Support For DHS Biometric Program

By Mike LaSusa (May 24, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A coalition of immigration and technology advocacy groups urged Amazon on Tuesday not to provide web hosting services for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's biometric information database, citing concerns about the project's implications for civil liberties and privacy rights. More than three dozen groups, including Just Futures Law, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the National Immigrant Justice Center, signed on to a letter calling on Amazon Web Services to cancel an agreement to host the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology, or HART, database. "By hosting DHS' HART database, AWS is directly facilitating the creation of an invasive biometrics database that...

