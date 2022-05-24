Sale Of Judy Garland's Lost 'Wizard Of Oz' Dress Blocked

By Lauren Berg (May 24, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday halted any sale or auction of a blue-and-white gingham dress worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" — lost for decades until its rediscovery last year — until the famous frock's rightful heir is determined in court. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in a one-page order granted Barbara Ann Hartke's motion for a preliminary injunction blocking the sale of the dress that she claims was wrongfully snatched up by the Catholic University of America after the costume was discovered last year in storage. Hartke claims in her complaint...

