Boohoo Inks Deal Worth $32.5M To End Deceptive Pricing Suit

By Dave Simpson (May 24, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Boohoo has agreed to hand out $18.8 million in gift cards plus free shipping valued at $13.7 million to end a consolidated proposed class action accusing the online clothing retailer of falsely advertising substantial discounts on its websites, customers said in California federal court Tuesday. The plaintiffs said in their bid for preliminary approval of the deal that it would end three proposed class actions against Boohoo and its subsidiaries, Nasty Gal and Prettylittlething, by providing $10 gift cards to each of the nearly 1.9 million class members. The buyers said in their Tuesday motion that the companies falsely inflate the...

