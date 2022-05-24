Whistleblower Urges 11th Circ. To Revive Navy Sub FCA Case

By Daniel Wilson (May 24, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower has urged the Eleventh Circuit to revive its False Claims Act suit alleging two shipbuilders knowingly billed the U.S. Navy for faulty pipe fittings in nuclear submarines, saying the specificity of its allegations fit the circuit court's standards. The pleading standard suggested by defendants General Dynamics Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding was more stringent than the Eleventh Circuit had itself imposed in previous FCA cases, and the circuit court should reiterate its precedent, 84Partners LLC said in a reply brief on Monday. "Defendants seek proof of claims, not particularized allegations of claims," 84Partners said. "They wholly ignore this...

