IoT Biz Tells Justices: For Patent Clarity, This Isn't The Case

By Andrew Karpan (May 24, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A California automotive Internet of Things startup is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down a petition on its docket that's pleading for more clarity on patent eligibility, arguing that lower courts correctly rejected a rival's patent on "the idea of managing a vehicle inventory." The response came Monday from lawyers representing Procon Analytics, an Irvine, California company that's been fighting off a patent lawsuit in Tennessee federal court since 2019 from a rival, Spireon, that's also based in Irvine and is most notable for selling the LoJack brand of stolen vehicle recovery systems. Both companies are also registered in...

