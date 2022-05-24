Blackfeet Tribe Slams Camp's 'Last-Ditch' Bankruptcy Filing

By Caleb Symons (May 24, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Indian Nation on Tuesday blasted a Montana campground operator's decision to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, calling the move a "last-ditch desperate effort to illegally occupy" tribal land amid the two sides' trespassing dispute. The bankruptcy proceeding, which Eagle Bear Inc. filed Monday, should not keep the Blackfeet from taking control of the privately run campground on its reservation and, in fact, triggers the termination of a lease the tribe contends already lapsed, it told the district court. In a five-page brief Tuesday, the tribe pointed out that Eagle Bear's bankruptcy petition identifies neither the Blackfeet nor the...

