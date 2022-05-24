3rd Circ. Questions Warranty Claims Over Washer Efficiency

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 24, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday pressed consumers to show how a retroactive decision that Whirlpool's washers fell short of the post-2009 Energy Star efficiency rating constitutes a breach of warranty, suggesting their class claims need more supporting data. A three-judge panel in Philadelphia quizzed an attorney appealing a lower court's dismissal of breach of warranty class claims brought by consumers who claimed that Whirlpool and multiple home improvement retailers were misleading potential buyers about the machines' efficiency. Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas opened up on the plaintiffs' attorney, Neal Deckant, about how his clients, except for one plaintiff, lacked numerical data...

