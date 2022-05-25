9th Circ. Says No Dice To Vegas Casino's En Banc Request

By Riley Murdock (May 25, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't rehear Circus Circus LV LP's bid for insurance coverage from AIG for losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting the door on one of the largest companies making a plea for courts to find that coverage was warranted. The one-page decision issued Tuesday shut down the Las Vegas casino's contention that the appellate panel ruling that affirmed the dismissal of its case had made "fundamental errors," with the court refusing both a panel rehearing and a rehearing en banc. During oral arguments in March, the Ninth Circuit panel had seemed open to the idea that the Nevada...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS