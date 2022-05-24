CSL Plasma Inks $9.9M BIPA Deal With Blood Plasma Donors

By Hailey Konnath (May 24, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- CSL Plasma Inc. has agreed to pay $9.9 million to put to rest allegations that the company violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting Illinois blood plasma donors' fingerprints without first obtaining consent, according to a proposed deal filed in federal court on Tuesday. Under the agreement, nearly 75,000 individuals who scanned their fingers at Illinois facilities between September 2014 and October 2019 would receive checks. Depending on how many donors submit claims, each donor could see a check of as much as $578 or as little as $217, named plaintiffs Jada Marsh and Charles Hilson said in a motion...

