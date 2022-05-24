SEC Official Says Clock Ticking On Audit Dispute With China

By Tom Zanki (May 24, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said Tuesday more delistings of China-based businesses are possible unless U.S. regulators are provided timely access to review the audits of such companies, noting obstacles persist despite recent progress. YJ Fischer, director of the SEC's Office of International Affairs, told a gathering of self-regulatory and trade groups that regulators of both countries are trying to resolve differences in order to prevent scores of Chinese companies from being removed from U.S. exchanges. "Although there have been ongoing and productive discussions between U.S. and Chinese authorities regarding audit inspections and investigations, significant issues remain and time...

