'Lottery Lawyer' Pal Pleads Out As Severance Bids Renewed

By Stewart Bishop (May 24, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A purported co-conspirator of "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland on Tuesday pled guilty to fraud and other charges over a pair of alleged schemes to siphon tens of millions of dollars from lottery winners and an extortion plot, while Kurland and an accused Genovese crime family soldier renewed their push for separate trials. Long Island resident Frangesco Russo, 40, pled guilty to an eight-count information before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, admitting to wire fraud, engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, extortionate extension of credit, extortionate collection of credit and multiple conspiracy charges. Prosecutors in 2020 originally accused Kurland — a...

