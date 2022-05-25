Logistics Co. Found Ineligible For Air Force Deal In Greenland

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 25, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied a logistics firm's protest over its ineligibility for an Air Force contract in Greenland, finding the firm doesn't meet the requirement to be Danish or Greenlandic despite having its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The May 18 decision made public Monday relies on eligibility requirements revised in 2020, when the U.S. and Denmark decided that a firm must be registered in Greenland or Denmark with the Danish Central Business Register and be at least 50% Danish- or Greenlandic-owned to be eligible for a contract at U.S. Air Force's Thule Air Base in Greenland. A non-Danish or non-Greenlandic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS