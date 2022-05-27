Mintz Builds ITC Practice With Maynard Cooper Hire

By Andrew Karpan (May 27, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC is again boosting the firm's intellectual property practice at the U.S. International Trade Commission with a new hire, adding a lawyer from Maynard Cooper & Gale PC who says she's excited to get back to work litigating at the Washington, D.C., trade commission. The firm announced Tuesday that it had enlisted a new member named Suparna Datta, an engineer-turned-patent lawyer whose ITC experience appealed to the leadership at Mintz's IP practice. It was at least the second major ITC-focused hire for the firm the past year after the firm picked up a former...

