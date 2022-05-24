Gov't Tells High Court To Pass On Virgin's Meal Breaks Case

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 24, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. solicitor general told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that federal regulations don't preempt California meal and rest break law, arguing there is no need to review a Ninth Circuit decision ordering Virgin America to follow Golden State law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices they should deny Virgin's bid to reverse a flight attendant's 2021 win over the airline, saying the airline failed to show that complying with California meal and rest break law would affect its prices, routes or services. "To the contrary, petitioners themselves acknowledge that 'flight attendants have ample opportunity to sit and eat on...

