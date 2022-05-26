Liberty Seeks $5M From Construction Co. Over Bond Defaults

By Josh Liberatore (May 26, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual is seeking $5 million in damages from a construction company it says defaulted on public works projects, telling a California federal court the company is ducking its obligations under surety bonds. In a complaint filed Monday, Liberty Mutual Insurance said it and an affiliate, Ohio Casualty Insurance, issued several payment and performance bonds to Dreambuilder Construction Corp. in 2020 in relation to work the company was doing for the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. However, Dreambuilder defaulted on its obligations under the bonded contracts and has since been using the money it earned from the projects with Caltrans...

