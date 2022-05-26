Fisher Phillips Adds Epstein Becker Employment Atty In LA

By James Mills (May 26, 2022, 9:58 AM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips, the labor and employment law firm that represents employers, is continuing to expand its Los Angeles office by adding a longtime Epstein Becker Green litigator as a partner. William "Bill" O. Stein, who spent 21 years at Epstein Becker, has joined the Fisher Phillips multidisciplinary California litigation team, the firm announced Tuesday. His practice focuses on representing employers in high-stakes employment and business litigation. He has handled cases involving wrongful termination, high-value employee departures, wage and hour disputes and misappropriation of trade secrets. He also advises clients on employment decisions that help avoid litigation. Stein is one of 16...

