Pharma Co. Data Breach Exposed 75K Patients' Info, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (May 25, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Home delivery drug services company Injured Workers Pharmacy was hit with a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court Monday by patients who said the company failed to protect the personal information of more than 75,000 customers amid a data breach and didn't notify them until nine months later. In a 40-page complaint, named plaintiffs Alexsis Webb and Marsclette Charley claimed that IWP, which distributes prescription medications to the doorsteps of injured workers, failed to implement data security safeguards, train its employees for IT security or take other steps to protect their customers' private, personally identifiable information before it was compromised...

