Okla. Tribes Say New Casino Built On Illegally Held Land

By Caleb Symons (May 25, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A pair of Native American groups in Oklahoma have accused the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of building a casino on land within their reservation, which they told a federal court Tuesday the tribe acquired unlawfully from the U.S. government more than 20 years ago. In their new lawsuit, the Kiowa Tribe and the Comanche Nation claim sovereign immunity rules will prevent them from ever recouping the revenue lost to the Fort Sill Apache casino if it's allowed to open, despite the gambling facility's "patent illegality." The so-called Warm Springs Casino, which the groups say they expect to open June 1, is...

