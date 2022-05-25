Wind Farm Fight Not In Tribe's Best Interest, 9th Circ. Told

By Morgan Conley (May 25, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Campo Kumeyaay Nation and renewable energy developer Terra-Gen defended a California federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal approvals for a $400 million wind farm on tribal land, telling the Ninth Circuit that those behind the suit don't have the tribe's best interests at heart. In three separate briefs filed Tuesday, the BIA, the tribe and Terra-Gen Development Co. LLC urged a three-judge panel to uphold U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino's decision to dismiss the lawsuit brought by local ranchers and their organization, Backcountry Against Dumps. The agency, tribe and developer all told...

