Brewer Accused Of Infringing Label Art Rights In $31M Case

By Rosie Manins (May 25, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The creator of SweetWater Brewing Co.'s trout logos, who asked for $31 million to be held in a trust while his content ownership rights are litigated, has pushed back against the company's claim that it bought the artwork 26 years ago for $500. Georgia resident Ray Scott Fuss filed a copyright infringement countersuit Tuesday against SweetWater Brewing Co. LLC, its founder and CEO Fredrick "Freddy" Bensch, its former parent company Aphria Inc., and its current parent company Tilray Inc. SweetWater sought a declaratory judgment from a Georgia federal court in January, that it was not infringing on Fuss's copyright, after the...

