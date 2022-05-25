Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brewer Accused Of Infringing Label Art Rights In $31M Case

By Rosie Manins (May 25, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The creator of SweetWater Brewing Co.'s trout logos, who asked for $31 million to be held in a trust while his content ownership rights are litigated, has pushed back against the company's claim that it bought the artwork 26 years ago for $500.

Georgia resident Ray Scott Fuss filed a copyright infringement countersuit Tuesday against SweetWater Brewing Co. LLC, its founder and CEO Fredrick "Freddy" Bensch, its former parent company Aphria Inc., and its current parent company Tilray Inc. SweetWater sought a declaratory judgment from a Georgia federal court in January, that it was not infringing on Fuss's copyright, after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!