CFO Cops To Helping NJ Bank Founder Conceal Bogus Loans

By Hayley Fowler (May 25, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The chief financial officer of a New Jersey development company has pled guilty to charges he helped the CEO — who was also the founder of a local bank — divert a $1.8 million loan in someone else's name for the bank founder's benefit. Michael McManus, CFO of the development firm Daibes Enterprises, agreed to one year of probation in exchange for pleading guilty to charges he knew about the alleged fraud but didn't report it to the authorities, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court. Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop...

