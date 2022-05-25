Gov't Tells Justices To Skip Apple-Qualcomm Patent Feud

By Andrew Karpan (May 25, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told justices on the U.S. Supreme Court that Apple doesn't have legal standing anymore to appeal unfavorable Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings after the tech giant's lawyers already settled the company's legal war with Qualcomm. The same Tuesday that Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar's office recommended that the Supreme Court take on a controversial dispute over how courts look at patent eligibility, lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice recommended the high court put the kibosh on Apple's appellate battle against two patents currently owned by Qualcomm. Apple pays to license thousands of patents from Qualcomm and these...

