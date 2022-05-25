Non-Atty Debtor Advice Co. Shielded From NY Prosecution

By Emily Lever (May 25, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Legal nonprofit Upsolve will be allowed to give advice to low-income debtors without fear of prosecution for practicing law without a license, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the organization's activity is First Amendment-protected speech. New York state can't crack down on Upsolve for coaching people being sued by debt collectors, at least not while the nonprofit and the Rev. John Udo-Okon are waging their underlying suit generally challenging the state's statute about who can practice law, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty of the Southern District of New York ordered. While Upsolve may be providing legal advice, it has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS